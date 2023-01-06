Michigan defensive back DJ Turner declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Michigan has its second official declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft of the offseason, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive back DJ Turner took to his social media accounts on Friday to announce that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the draft.
Turner emerged as a defensive mainstay during the 2021 season after only appearing in four games in the two prior seasons.
He ends his U-M career appearing in 28 games and amassing 69 total tackles, 17 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.
Turner joins wide receiver Ronnie Bell as Wolverines who have declared for the NFL Draft so far.
