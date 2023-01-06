Michigan has its second official declaration for the 2023 NFL Draft of the offseason, this time on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive back DJ Turner took to his social media accounts on Friday to announce that he will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the draft.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Sm/CfkpkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Z2R1FJZzNW ek4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mdkdRSWczVnpOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERKIFR1cm5lciBJSSAoQGRqdHVybmVyXzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGp0dXJuZXJfNS9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMTQzNDU2NjkyNDc3 MTMyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==