Michigan DL Alessandro Lorenzetti to enter Transfer Portal

The spring Transfer Portal window won't open until April 16, but the Michigan football team has already lost one player from its spring roster. On Wednesday afternoon, Maize and Blue Review learned that defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti plans to enter the Transfer Portal next week when it opens.

Lorenzetti, a three-star recruit from Windsor, Connecticut, arrived at Michigan as an offensive lineman, but quickly flipped to the defensive side of the ball upon his arrival in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman earned offers from big-time schools like Georgia, Penn State and Oklahoma coming out of high school.

Lorenzetti never saw game action during his three seasons with the Maize and Blue.