Cam Goode never thought he'd be where he is today.

After transferring away from UCF, his career was at a crossroads. His next choice of school would likely be his last and he wanted to make it count when his football career was over.

He had several suitors but felt like Michigan was the place for him.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

"I never thought I'd come this far," Goode said. "After leaving UCF, I was kind of stranded a little bit. A couple people offered me a home and when Michigan offered me a home, it just felt different. I came here and adapted quickly and didn't miss a beat, which is perfect."

In his first season with the program, his play was limited due to being buried on the depth chart. Instead of giving up and transferring elsewhere, Goode decided to wait it out, bide his time and compete with the rest of the defensive linemen.

It's safe to say that decision he made was a good one.

As Goode's playing time increased, so too did his production on the field. Going from a reserve role to someone who is now relied upon in the defensive rotation, Goode has learned quite a bit from staying patient and staying the course.

"What I realized was, at UCF, I was a starter there, somebody who affected the game in all ways," Goode said. "Now, I'm second string here at Michigan. It's like, it's inevitable. I still get rewarded, I still make plays and me understanding different positions, different roles of teams and understanding where to be at, it's taught me so many different things about life.

"On and off the field, just learning as a man, becoming a man. Michigan made me that man."

While Goode lives his life without regrets, choosing to head to Ann Arbor certainly wasn't something he looks back at with regret.

All of the time spent being patient, all the blood, sweat and tears he's put into the game of football will culminate into what happens during the national championship on Monday.

"It surpasses (expectations)," Goode said. "Made it to a natty. I didn't even know we were going to make it to the playoffs. When I came to Michigan, I just knew they were a good team that were losing a star player in Mazi Smith. I just wanted to help the guys get back to where they're at. Continue to build the team's morale and culture. It's amazing to be here in this moment."