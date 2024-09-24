Michigan DL Josaiah Stewart earns national, conference honors after USC win

It was a game to remember for Michigan defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart, who is being recognized with both conference and national honors after his performance during a 27-24 victory over USC on Saturday.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that Stewart had earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors

On Tuesday, the program announced that Stewart had won the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors. The award is given to the best player in the country at the end of the season.