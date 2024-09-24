Michigan DL Josaiah Stewart earns national, conference honors after USC win

It was a game to remember for Michigan defensive lineman Josaiah Stewart, who is being recognized with both conference and national honors after his performance during a 27-24 victory over USC on Saturday.
The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday that Stewart had earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors
On Tuesday, the program announced on Tuesday that Stewart had won the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week honors. The award is given to the best player in the country at the end of the season.
Stewart finished the game with two sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries in the win over the Trojans.
The Wolverines return to the field on Saturday to take on Minnesota for the Little Brown Jug. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. EST on Fox.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram