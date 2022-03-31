Michigan DL Kris Jenkins adds 15 pounds of muscle as he fine-tunes his game

With opportunities available for playmakers on the defensive line to see playing time, defensive lineman Kris Jenkins is looking to step up and make strides in his game this season.

In order to get himself into a position to compete, Jenkins has worked hard in the weight room and on his diet to get himself into shape. So much so that he's been able to achieve the impressive feat of adding 15 pounds of muscle onto his frame in hopes to get his body to into position to handle to rigors of being a defensive lineman in the Big Ten.

So far, the strides he's made have been paying early dividends for his confidence.

"Right now we definitely made a lot of improvements," Jenkins told reporters on Thursday. "Getting my weight up and putting on that lean muscle. Right now, still in the process of getting bigger but still chisel away. Fortunately, with the help of Abigail (O'Connor) and Coach Herb and the entire strength staff and nutrition staff, I was able to put on 15 pounds of muscle. Right now I'm chilling at 277 but we're still looking to build off that.

"Depending on how I play or what I play the best at, seeing if we can get to the 280, 285, 290, 295 range. We're going to see. Right now, I feel great."

Where Jenkins fits into the defensive line puzzle appears to become more clear. Being capable of playing on the edge, the gain in mass has helped him make a move into the interior, where is beginning to carve out a role for himself.

Just one year into his process, he's already noticing significant improvements.

"I definitely notice those changes working a lot more in the interior," Jenkins said. "Three-tech, 2-I, nose, d-tackle. I definitely feel like, compared to last year, I feel a lot stronger. Feel a lot more comfortable in that position. It's definitely been a huge help.

