Each fall, the Big Ten Network heads to each Big Ten school to spend a day with the football team during a practice of fall camp. This popular series offers fans an inside look as a preview for the upcoming football season. Recently, the team at BTN was in Ann Arbor to see the defending Big Ten Champions, Michigan. Long time in studio analyst Rick Pizzo was asked about the Wolverines during an interview on Sirius XM's Full Ride, and Pizzo said he hasn't seen a team better.

"They looked as good as any team that maybe I have ever seen during our preseason tours," Pizzo said.

An incredible compliment when you consider the teams the BTN crew has seen during these annual tours. The 2013 Michigan State Spartans that won the Rose Bowl and finished #3 in the country. Ohio State's 2014 National Championship team. The 2015 Spartans who made the College Football Playoff. Ohio State's 2019 and 2020 playoff teams, as well as Michigan's 2021 and 2022 playoff teams.

The team has not hid the fact they are treating this season as "Natty or bust", and Pizzo said the mood in Ann Arbor is exactly that.

"It felt like they are champions. They were unbelievably physical yet so fast."

Pizzo also broke down what he saw on the offensive side of the ball.

"Blake Corum looks healthy, and bigger and stronger than he was."

Corum has said he feels stronger coming back from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season.

"JJ McCarthy has quickly become the complete and total leader of that football team."

Last season McCarthy spent the offseason rehabbing his shoulder, unable to throw in a quarterback competetion with Cade McNamara. It wasn't until fall camp began that McCarthy was throwing, and it was until week 2 against Hawaii that he was officially the starting quarterback. McCarthy is the unquestioned starter in 2023, with plenty of weapons to throw to.

"You have a tight end in Colston Loveland that I think may be the breakout star in the Big Ten this year. He is going to be an NFL All pro at tight end. I think they are underrated at WR."

Everything begins and ends with Michigan's offensive line, the best in the nation the last two seasons. Pizzo saw the group in person and he echos what many have said, this might be the best line yet.

"Their offensive line has won the last two Joe Moore awards our analysts that were there believe this line could be better than the last two."

When you can go top to bottom and find nothing but great things on a roster. Well, there's a word for that says Pizzo.

"Michigan is in a word loaded."