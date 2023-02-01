Michigan made one final splash addition to their 2023 class on Wednesday, flipping three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt from Stanford

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect had been committed to Stanford since July, but did not sign with the Cardinals after former head coach David Shaw announced he was stepping down in late November. The Wolverines began to turn up the heat and hosted Brandt for an official visit in late January, and have now received his National Letter of Intent.

"The visit went really good," Brandt told Maize & Blue Review. "I enjoyed my time there and I’d say the highlight was meeting with the coaches and learning how they see me in their scheme.

Brandt is a 5.7 three-star on Rivals.com, and is currently ranked as the 31st best defensive tackle in the class of 2023, and 41st overall in the talent-rich state of California.

While Brandt is listed as a tackle, he has the athleticism to play anywhere on the defensive line, and is a great last-minute addition for Michigan.

"They see me playing as a big edge for them," Brandt said. "Be able to play the 6, 5, 4i, 3 techniques because of my versatility."

Brandt ultimately chose the Wolverines over offers from the likes of Oregon, Washington, USC, Texas, Stanford, and many others.