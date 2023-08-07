Michigan has said throughout the offseason that it wants the offense to be more balanced this season, to be able to throw the ball effectively while maintaining a strong rushing attack that has propelled the program to new heights the past few seasons.

In the early stages of fall camp, it appears that it's more than just talk and something the team is actively working on.

For quarterback J.J. McCarthy, he fully understands in order to take the next step as a program, the passing attack and, in turn, his overall play will help his team get over the hump and reach the elusive national championship game U-M has been so close to participating in.

All of that preparation starts in fall camp.

"I feel like in order to get over that hump, bring out the most potential we have as an offense, we've got to be balanced," McCarthy told reporters on Monday. "Whether you're a human being, whether you're an offense, the more balanced you are the more successful you're going to be. Feel like that just opens up different levels of attack and we have been working on it like crazy. The pass game, we've been heavy focused on it these past five practices. It's been great to be able to get those reps, get those opportunities.

"We gotta be balanced. No matter what it is or how it gets there, we get there."

Why is it such a focus right now?

It also helps that the program has yet to practice in full pads, which means the focus on the running game and contact is limited, which plays right into the strengths of working on the passing game.

"Just more reps," McCarthy said. "More reps at it. I think right now we're not in full pads, it's just thud, wrap-up, tempo. We're not really getting into the thick of the whole run game. We're just kind of capitalizing on the opportunity for the pass game right now."

While working on the passing game from the quarterback's perspective is one thing, the offensive line needs to keep McCarthy upright, too.

For offensive lineman Zak Zinter, he has noticed the emphasis on the passing attack during the early stages of fall camp.

"I can promise you we've passed the ball a lot these past couple of practices," McCarthy said. "The D-line has gotten a lot of work on their pass rush moves. It is a big focus this year, we know we can run the ball when we want to, even if they know we're going to run the ball. The pass rush and passing, in general, has definitely been an emphasis for us this camp. It's been going really well for us."