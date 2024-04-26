Michigan Football adds kicker Dominic Zvada in transfer portal
Michigan Football has addressed a potential need in the transfer portal by adding Arkansas State kicker Dominic Zvada.
Last season, Michigan added James Turner to help replace Michigan record holder Jake Moody. Redshirt freshman Adam Samaha missed a close field goal during the Maize vs Blue Spring Game, and Michigan was rumored to be looking in the portal for kicker help.
Dominic Zvada made 34-40 fields in two seasons for Arkansas State with a career-long of 56 yards.He went 71-72 on extra points as well.
