Michigan football announces five team captains for 2022 season
With next weekend's season-opener against Colorado State quickly approaching, the Michigan football program has selected its leaders for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
The program announced via social media on Thursday that quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, defensive lineman Mazi Smith and defensive back/wide receiver Mike Sainristil will be the leaders of the current group of Wolverines.
It's the second time in Bell's career that he has been named captain, as he was selected as a co-captain last year alongside Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross and Andrew Vastardis. Of course, Bell returns to the program for a fifth year after suffering a knee injury a season ago.
Michigan elects captains through a team vote system.
Stick with Maize & Blue Review for more on this developing story.
---
