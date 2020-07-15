"We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium," said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. "We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time."

The possibility of fans in stadiums (and how many) has been talked about for much of the offseason, and now the University of Michigan is beginning to put a plan in place: If fans are allowed into Michigan Stadium this fall to watch the Wolverines, the capacity will be reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U-M Athletic Department announced Wednesday.

The department announced the following policies for football game attendance and ticket sales:

• There will be no football season tickets. Status as a season ticket holder remains unchanged, and season ticket locations will be retained for the 2021 season.

• If U-M is able to have fans at Michigan Stadium, all home games will be sold on an individual game basis, with sales limited to current season ticket holders and students. There will be no ticket sales to the general public.

• For season ticket holders who elected to adjust their season ticket location/quantity during the June upgrade period, that new location/quantity will be retained for the 2021 season.

• Details regarding a potential individual game sale will be communicated once a decision on playing with or without fans is finalized.

• In the event that Michigan is able to have fans at any sporting event this season, all forms of ticketing will move to a mobile platform.

Some season ticket holders already paid their Preferred Seat Contributions (PSC) and have made payments towards the tickets themselves. Individuals in those situations have three options, according to the department's release: "Convert the previous payment to a tax-deductible athletic gift, apply payments toward the 2021 season, or request a refund.

"Once a final decision on the football season is made, the athletic ticket office will follow up with additional details on how to request the option for PSC and season tickets. Season ticket holders do not need to take any action at this time.

"Additional communication regarding all ticketing scenarios will be distributed at a later date."