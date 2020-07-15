Since then, Allen has heard from big name schools like LSU and Miami. However, he remains locked in with the Wolverines.

The three-star wide receiver out of Clayton (Ohio) Northmont picked Michigan over offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Purdue, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin and a handful of other major programs.

“I’m solid to Michigan because it’s close to home,” Allen said. “The academics will have you set for 40 years. The coaches care about the players more than football. It’s a good environment with a good group of guys coming together from around the nation to play football.”

A big reason Allen committed to Michigan without ever visiting campus was his strong relationship with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

The two talk on almost a daily basis, go over film and connect on topics beyond the football field.