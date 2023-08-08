Michigan Football CB Position Breakdown
For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close.
How does the current depth chart shake out?
What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?
What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks?
Let's talk about the guys in coverage, and lockdowns.
DEPTH CHART
|STATUS
|PLAYER
|
CB1
|
WILL JOHNSON
|
CB2
|
MIKE SAINRISTIL
|
NICKEL
|
MIKE SAINRISTIL
|
CB1 BACKUP
|
JA'DEN MCBURROWS OR AMORION WALKER
|
CB2 BACKUP
|
KESHAUN HARRIS OR JYAIRE HILL
|
NICKEL BACKUP
|
ZEKE BERRY OR KODY JONES
|
DEPTH
|
MYLES POLLARD, GERMAN GREEN, JYAIRE HILL, CAM CALHOUN
WHAT'S THE STORY?
The secondary was a strength of the 2022 season, with starters DJ Turner and Gemon Green on the outside, and former WR Mike Sainristil holding his own at nickel. Five-star Will Johnson was CB4 to start the year, but by measurable metrics was the best corner on the team by the end of the season.
Turner and Green are gone, and Will Johnson starts his sophomore season as one of the top two corners in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country. Sainrstil elected to return to Michigan so he is the only other corner on the roster with starting experience at Michigan. The Wolverines were able to add UMass transfer Josh Wallace late, he brings 4 years of starting experience and was a two-time captain.
Will Michigan find a corner consistent enough to start outside with Johnson to keep Sainristil at nickel, or will Michigan have to get creative with Sainristil and Rod Moore in the secondary? Jim Harbaugh said his next wide receiver experiment is already paying off when he referred to Amorion Walker as a starter early in the spring. Now, Harbaugh tends to use the term starter loosely because Michigan uses multiple base defenses. Also, he tends to call anyone capable of being a starter, a starter. Walker getting that nod is notable however because of the battle for the CB2 role.
Ja'Den McBurrows has dealt with a lingering injury and rehab for parts of the last two seasons, but he is back to full strength. Another physical corner that can hold his own on the outside and get on the line and impact the run game. Keshaun Harris is a guy who has been around the program a long time and may have an inside track to early snaps if the younger guys still need to be brought along.
Myles Pollard is a guy that simply looks the part and just needs the opportunity. Kody Jones is a breakout candidate to watch as well as Michigan's two freshmen Jyaire Hill and Cam Calhoun. Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has been loading up the last couple of cycles and has built a very deep group.
X FACTOR
The guy I think could alter the coaching staff's plans is Zeke Berry.
Berry is a safety/corner hybrid that fits the mold of physical, quick, and athletic defensive backs Michigan has been recruiting. Berry can quite literally do anything. He lined up at running back and wide receiver in high school. He can play free safety and ball hawk in zone, he can line up on the outside and play man, and he can line up at the line and rush the passer.
Berry has what gets you on the field at Michigan, versatility. A defense with Sainristil, Berry, Moore, and Paige on the field at the same time can do whatever it wants in terms of formations. Berry becoming a strong option at nickel, would allow Michigan to get creative with Sainristil and Moore, and any of the three could potentially play a role similar to Dax Hill in 2021. I do think someone can rise from the outside corner group, allowing Sainristil to stay inside, but Berry is going to be a part of the rotation in the secondary.
---
