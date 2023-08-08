How does the current depth chart shake out? What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season? What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks?

For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close.

The secondary was a strength of the 2022 season, with starters DJ Turner and Gemon Green on the outside, and former WR Mike Sainristil holding his own at nickel. Five-star Will Johnson was CB4 to start the year, but by measurable metrics was the best corner on the team by the end of the season.

Turner and Green are gone, and Will Johnson starts his sophomore season as one of the top two corners in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country. Sainrstil elected to return to Michigan so he is the only other corner on the roster with starting experience at Michigan. The Wolverines were able to add UMass transfer Josh Wallace late, he brings 4 years of starting experience and was a two-time captain.

Will Michigan find a corner consistent enough to start outside with Johnson to keep Sainristil at nickel, or will Michigan have to get creative with Sainristil and Rod Moore in the secondary? Jim Harbaugh said his next wide receiver experiment is already paying off when he referred to Amorion Walker as a starter early in the spring. Now, Harbaugh tends to use the term starter loosely because Michigan uses multiple base defenses. Also, he tends to call anyone capable of being a starter, a starter. Walker getting that nod is notable however because of the battle for the CB2 role.

Ja'Den McBurrows has dealt with a lingering injury and rehab for parts of the last two seasons, but he is back to full strength. Another physical corner that can hold his own on the outside and get on the line and impact the run game. Keshaun Harris is a guy who has been around the program a long time and may have an inside track to early snaps if the younger guys still need to be brought along.

Myles Pollard is a guy that simply looks the part and just needs the opportunity. Kody Jones is a breakout candidate to watch as well as Michigan's two freshmen Jyaire Hill and Cam Calhoun. Defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale has been loading up the last couple of cycles and has built a very deep group.



