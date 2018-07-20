Sometimes you know what’s coming and you still can’t stop it.

That’s what happened when Lausanne Collegiate beat First Assembly Christian last fall, 49-21.

The Lynx were led by Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate three-star running back Eric Gray, who is a 2019 Michigan commit.

He had 22 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns in the game, torching the opposing defense.

We caught up with First Assembly Christian head football coach Joey Lowe, who has coached against Gray three times now, and has known him since he was a kid.