Michigan Football: Coach Says Zach Charbonnet Is The Best RB In The Country

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
Zach Charbonnet tallied 23 rushing touchdowns as both a sophomore and junior in high school.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Michigan currently has two proven running backs on its 2018 roster — senior Karan Higdon and junior Chris Evans.

Higdon is in line to be the starter, but after the season, he will graduate — leaving a whole at the position.

Westlake (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet may just fill that hole in 2019.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound back committed to the Wolverines last weekend and is the only true running back in U-M’s recruiting class, which currently ranks No. 8 nationally.

His high school coach, Jim Benkert, who now is the coach at Simi Valley High School, believes Charbonnet can be Michigan’s bell-cow back from day one.

