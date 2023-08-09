For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the guys that get after the quarterback.

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER STRONG END/RUSH STARTER BRAIDEN MCGREGOR OR DERRICK MOORE SE BACKUP KECHAUN BENNETT, AYMERIC KOUMBA WEAK SIDE/SAM STARTER JAYLEN HARRELL OR JOSAIAH STEWART WE BACKUP TJ GUY, TYLER MCLAURIN

WHAT'S THE STORY?

In 2022 the EDGE position used more of a committee approach to replace Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Mike Morris exceeded expectations as the strong side EDGE, leading the teams in sacks, while the weak side role never really found a new suitor with Taylor Upshaw and Eyabi Okie having success in a limited role. Jaylen Harrell who typically played more of a SAM linebacker, saw his impact on the pass rush improve drastically in 2022. His role in 2023 may adjust to that of more of an EDGE defender on the weak side. Josaiah Stewart transferred to Michigan from Coastal Carolina where he had 13.5 sacks as a freshman in 2021 when he played a similar position. On the strong side Michigan has two candidates to replace Mike Morris in Braiden McGregor and Derrick Moore. McGregor has been getting Hutchinson comparisons since being recruited by Michigan, but a devastating knee injury has slowed his progression. He appears poised to reach his potential and have a breakout season on the outside. Derrick Moore is a freak athlete and could be poised for a breakout sophomore year on the outside. He showed up to camp leaned out, and players have said he has looked stronger and faster early in camp. Harrell, Stewart, McGregor, and Moore are a clear top 4 rotation on the EDGE heading into the summer. The depth is thinner at EDGE than most positions on the defense. TJ Guy was a popular name during last year's offseason, but he did not see the field much during the season. Along with Kechaun Bennett, they are the upperclassmen with the best chance to break into the rotation and contribute. Watch out for Tyler McLaurin however, the former LB has bulked up and could be a sneaky pick to contribute.

X FACTOR