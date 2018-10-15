Michigan thrashed Wisconsin Saturday night in Ann Arbor behind the outstanding play of a number on offense and defense. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh singled out two who stood out in the 38-13 win.

All five graded out at a winning level against the Badgers, Harbaugh said, and they earned offensive line coach Ed Warinner’s praise after the game.

“Juwann Bushell-Beatty I thought had his best game as a Wolverines,” Harbaugh said. “The way he sustained, finished blocks, whether it was front side or backside, I thought it was a real good game from Juwann, his best as a Michigan Wolverine. Also, in tandem with [junior right guard] Michael Onwenu, those two on the right side had a heck of a ball game.

Fifth-year senior right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty has made huge strides, and he was one of the Wolverines’ best on offense. Junior safety Josh Metellus was the standout on defense.

These guys were ready last night. Appreciate how far they have come and how hard they work. Oline pride. Go Blue pic.twitter.com/o24KY7X2O8

The progression has been good from each of them individually, and they’re playing great as a unit, he added.



Metellus, meanwhile, continues to impress. He picked off a pass and has been stellar against the run.

“He had a terrific game this past week. He was our defenive player of the game, had an interception again plus tackles, PBUs," Harbaugh continued. "Overall I thought the same could be said about Josh Metellus, that he had his best game as a Wolverine. He continues to be a solid tackler and a good coverage safety.”

Harbaugh had praise for both junior quarterback Shea Patterson and redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks, as well.

“Better each week,” Harbaugh said of Patterson. “He finds another thing to be good at every single week. This past week was running ability, and his ball handling was superb. With the fakes, carrying out the fakes, the decision making, ball security. He does a great job of taking care of the football. He had one he forced in this ball game this past week but it was the first one I can remember in a while … several games, anyway. He does a great job making decisions.

“Nick has really progressed in all areas with his blocking, route running, his catching, and really progressed in his understanding about the scheme,” Harbaugh said. “There were times when Nick played early, and he played right away in his very first ball game, he’d be the guy asking a question as we were leaving the huddle and needed a reminder. Now Nick’s giving the reminders.

“It’s really impressive how sharp he is. He’ll even come up with … I won’t tell you exactly what it is, but he changed a blocking scheme for us. That’s how far he’s come and progressed in the area of really understanding the game, knowing his assignments and others. He’s interchangeable at all tight end positions and progressing all the time, every day.”

MSU’s Run Defense, Trick Plays Have Michigan On Alert

Harbaugh said he’s “always on alert” in terms of trick plays, and that will be the case again Saturday. Michigan State tried a fake punt (successfully) against Penn State and a fake field goal (unsuccessfully), as well.

“Scouting, watching the tape … that’s the special focus to be on alert for,” he said. “We’ll practice [for it].”

MSU’s run defense, meanwhile, remains first in the country.

“Very good run defense, very stout up front,” Harbaugh said. “They have real hard playing guys. The linebackers are some of the best in the league and they have a very sound system that’s doing a great job of adjusting.

“They’re very well coached, have a lot of variation to their scheme, which you don’t see people really ever running open in the passing game. If there are holes in the run game they’re closed quickly and get adjusted too. It’s all good.”

Harbaugh said his team was confident and enthusiastic every day, though he wouldn’t talk about injuries when asked specifically about junior end Rashan Gary and redshirt freshman receiver Tarik Black.

He also didn’t comment when asked if fullback Ben Mason was limited Saturday due to injury. Mason played considerably less than he did in a win over Maryland the previous week.