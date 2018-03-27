John Madden served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978. AP Images

Jack and Jim Harbaugh were joined by former NFL head coach and broadcaster John Madden on this week's "Attack Each day" podcast episode, and talked plenty of Michigan football and basketball. Several updates were provided on how the quarterbacks have been performing at U-M's spring practices, while an intriguing piece of information was given on Wilton Speight as well. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on Michigan's successful basketball weekend:

“It was a great weekend of basketball — we marveled watching the Michigan games. They were so expertly-coached and well-played. Jackie Harbaugh pointed out how the team plays with such tremendous chemistry, emotion and hustle."

Jack Harbaugh, sharing some Michigan basketball memories:

“The games this weekend made me think back to the 1975-1976 team. John Orr was the coach and they made it all the way to the final game against Indiana. Rickey Green reminds me so much of [sophomore point guard] Zavier Simpson. The two play with the same flare in the way they're both able to drive to the basket. "Phil Hubbard played in the post and was a major presence on that team as well. And you can't forget about Wayman Britt from Flint — Bo [Schembechler] tried to get him to come for football, but he played with such a passion and love for basketball. You see so much of the '76 group in this '18 team."

Jim Harbaugh with more basketball talk:

“You have to take your hat off to Coach [John] Beilein. During the NCAA tournament games, our guys would drive to the basket, pump fake and either get fouled or kick it out to the corner. No team has made that adjustment against Michigan — our guys are always in position when we drive. It looks like there’s seven of us out there sometimes against only five. "[Redshirt sophomore guard Charles] Matthews did that better than anybody — he’d drive the lane and keep the play alive with a pump fake and would then hit a fadeaway.”

Jack Harbaugh:

“Have you ever seen a team make the kind of progress from the start of the season until now that this basketball team has made? That’s a credit to coaching.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the start of spring practice:

“The football team has a real bounce in their step. We’re back on the field now for spring practice and it feels like a rejuvenated group — I feel rejuvenated. They look stronger and well-conditioned, and are attacking each practice with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the recent success of Michigan athletics:

“The campus is abuzz right now. The basketball team is in the Final Four, hockey is in the Frozen Four, the swimming and gymnastics teams just won Big Ten championships and baseball has rattled off eight straight wins — 2018 has been stellar.”

Jim Harbaugh, on Michigan's quarterbacks:

“We’re coming along there. We’ve got [redshirt sophomore] Brandon Peters, who started three or four games for us last year. "There's also [redshirt freshman] Dylan McCaffrey, the brother of [Carolina Panthers running back] Christian. He’s got one more brother in that family, Luke — I hope mentioning his name isn't a recruiting violation. Dylan is doing well and actually just had a great practice, where he drove us 70 yards in two minutes against our first-team defense. "[Junior] Shea Patterson is new as well, and we’re waiting to see if he’ll be allowed by the NCAA to play immediately. "Joe Milton is a freshman who’s throwing the ball like you love to see. It’s a spirited competition out there. "I wouldn’t rule out [a potential Wilton Speight return] completely. He’ll graduate in May, and is weighing some of his options. He’s looking to see what else is out there and who needs a starting quarterback. He hasn’t closed the door on coming back.”

John Madden:

“Our local Oakland Raiders just signed Jon Gruden to a — can you believe this — 10-year contract worth $100 million dollars. My first contract as head coach with the Raiders was a three-year deal worth about $23-26 thousand — Gruden makes more than that per day.”

John Madden: