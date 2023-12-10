Michigan Football's season is not over, with a College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama coming January 1. The offseason has begun for many, however, which means many folks have already turned their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft. Many Michigan Wolverines will have decisions to make when it comes to entering the NFL Draft or returning to Ann Arbor for another season, some are either out of eligibility or in the case of Blake Corum, have already made it known they will enter the NFL Draft.

It's still early, so Mel Kiper's Big Board only consists of the top 10 rankings by position and the top 25 overall. No Wolverines were featured in the top 25 overall. There are also players not currently listed on Kiper's Big Board who will be considering entering the draft. Of course, not being listed now doesn't mean they can't be day 2 or day 3 selections, but this is our first real data point, so it's a start. Let's see where Mel Kiper ranks eligible Wolverines in his 2024 Big Board.



Advertisement

JJ McCarthy - 5th QB

JJ McCarthy comes in as the #5 QB on Mel Kiper's Big Board. The top is not terribly surprising with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye coming at #1 and #2. Somewhat surprised to see Shedeur Sanders at #3, then 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at #4. The two other Heisman finalists, Michael Penix and Bo Nix come in at #6 and #8 respectively. McCarthy has not made a decision on whether he will enter the NFL Draft or return to Michigan for a senior season. Many mock drafts have McCarthy going as high as #21 to the Vikings, or somewhere in the back half of the first round. Some experts believe if he returns to school he could be the conversation for the #1 pick in 2025.

Zak Zinter - 2nd Guard

Zak Zinter has been Michigan's best offensive lineman for the last two seasons. He suffered a season-ending leg injury against Ohio State. With no structural damage, Zinter is expected to make a full recovery. A staple on the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, Zinter has been a force in the run game and elite in pass protection. With the NFL looking for athletic guards, Zinter is a percent fit. If everything with his injury is clear, Zinter could be selected in the first round.

Blake Corum - 4th RB

Blake Corum did return for his senior season last year but has made it clear he will not take advantage of the COVID exemption to return for another season and instead will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Corum was often listed as the #1 or #2 RB last year with Texas RB Bijan Robinson. Corum suffered a season-ending injury in week 11 against Illinois. The injury derailed his Heisman campaign and likely hurt his draft stock. Corum. He is leading the nation in rushing touchdowns, and many mock drafts have him going in the second round.

Kris Jenkins - 4th DT

Last season, Mazi Smith was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Heading into this season, many thought Kris Jenkins could also turn himself into a first-round pick. Scouts said while watching Mazi's tape, they couldn't help but see Jenkins. Jenkins was overshadowed at times by sophomore stars Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, but Jenkins is NFL-ready. With the versatility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 front, Jenkins' NFL bloodlines, size, and athleticism should get him selected on day 2 of the NFL draft.

Drake Nugent - 6th Center

Replacing Olu Oluwatimi was no easy task, but Drake Nugent met the moment for the Wolverines in 2023. Nugent graded out as one of the top centers in the nation and was one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, won by Oluwatimi in 2022. Nugent is possibly a more true center than Oluwatimi was, who saw his draft stock hurt by the fact he had never played guard. Nugent may run into the same issue, if a team doesn't see him as a lock at center, the versatility to play other positions may be something he will have to overcome.

Junior Colson - 7th Off-ball LB

Junior Colson has led Michigan in tackles the last two seasons. The MIKE linebacker in Michigan's 2LB defense, his value has come from his efforts before and after the snap. Colson will likely test in the top 10-15% of linebackers at the combine, which could raise his draft stock. The talking point around Colson will be fit. Concerns about Colson's size create a perception he can't be a pass-rushing linebacker, and he tends to be a second-level run-stopper who can over-pursue and get lost in the shuffle. Colson could return for his senior season or enter the NFL Draft.

Jaylen Harrell - 10th OLB

It has been quite the career for Jaylen Harrell. Once considered a situational run-defending SAM linebacker, he became a more well-rounded EDGE player. His pass rush at times has now become his strength. Harrell has a good burst and can get to the quarterback but lacks the technical skill of a 4-3 DE. He will test well in some areas but will be considered undersized. Harrell has another year of eligibility if he wants to return to Michigan.

AJ Barner - 10th TE