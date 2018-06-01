Former Michigan All-American and current Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis hosted a youth football camp in his hometown of Detroit on Sunday, and several current Wolverines helped monitor the event.

Although he’s not from Detroit, junior viper Khaleke Hudson was in attendance, and explained how much satisfaction he gets out of helping youngsters learn the game, regardless of the city it’s held in.

“A lot of guys where I’m from in McKeesport [Pa.] have hosted and helped out at camps like this, so this is nothing new for me,” he explained. “Any time I get a chance to do something along these lines, I never even think twice about it.

“The kids we’re out here helping are the future of our game.”

The picture of Hudson (at the top of the article) taken at the camp by TheWolverine's Brandon Brown has garnered plenty of discussion, due to how “jacked” the junior looks in it.

Hudson has always been known to be quite “ripped,” but appears to have taken things to a new level in the photo.

“I’m at about 215 or 216 [pounds] right now [after being listed at 205 on the spring roster],” he noted.

“I just expect to work hard [under new strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert], and can’t wait to get after it. He really cares about all of us and about our bodies.

“There’s more energy in the weight room too, and everyone is really into the workouts now. Coach Herbert actually demonstrates things — I like him a lot.

“The month of May flew by in the blink of an eye for us, but it’s time to get back after it now.

“To us, the season starts when lifting begins [this week] — there will be conditioning too.”

Some believe the 2018 season could be Hudson’s last in a Michigan uniform, especially if he builds off of last year’s incredible 18 tackle for loss, eight sack performance.

The junior explained that he wants to be like his former teammate Lewis in a lot of ways, in terms of accomplishing huge things at Michigan.

“I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him about the NFL just because he’s focused on doing these camps and what not, but I’ve told him I want to follow in his footsteps,” Hudson said. “He was an All-American at Michigan, and that’s exactly what I want to be too. He did such great things here, and I want to do great things as well."