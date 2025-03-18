Published Mar 18, 2025
Michigan Football new jersey numbers for 2025
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Football released its spring roster for 2025 on Tuesday.

Here is a list of jersey number changes and jersey numbers for incoming transfers and freshmen.

CHANGES

TJ Guy 4

Benjamin Hall 7

Bryson Kuzdzal 24

Rayshaun Benny 55

Amorion Walker NO # LISTED

TRANSFERS

Tre Williams 0

TJ Metcalf 7

Mikey Keene 10

Caleb Anderson 13

Donaven McCulley 13

Justice Haynes 22

Tevis Metcalf 24

Troy Bowles 40

Damon Payne 44

Brady Norton 70

Jamar Browder 88

FRESHMEN

Shamari Earls 2

Andrew Marsh 4

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng 12

Jordan Young 14

Bryce Underwood 19

Donovan Johnson 26

Chase Taylor 29

Julius Holly 37

Eli Owens 45

Travis Moten 57

Andrew Babalola 65

Bobby Kanka 99

