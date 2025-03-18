Michigan Football new jersey numbers for 2025

Michigan Football released its spring roster for 2025 on Tuesday.
Here is a list of jersey number changes and jersey numbers for incoming transfers and freshmen.
CHANGES
TJ Guy 4
Benjamin Hall 7
Bryson Kuzdzal 24
Rayshaun Benny 55
Amorion Walker NO # LISTED
TRANSFERS
Tre Williams 0
TJ Metcalf 7
Mikey Keene 10
Caleb Anderson 13
Donaven McCulley 13
Justice Haynes 22
Tevis Metcalf 24
Troy Bowles 40
Damon Payne 44
Brady Norton 70
Jamar Browder 88
FRESHMEN
Shamari Earls 2
Andrew Marsh 4
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng 12
Jordan Young 14
Bryce Underwood 19
Donovan Johnson 26
Chase Taylor 29
Julius Holly 37
Eli Owens 45
Travis Moten 57
Andrew Babalola 65
Bobby Kanka 99
---
