Michigan hammered Penn State Saturday and now faces Rutgers riding an eight-game win streak. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been in a good mood this week … we tackle his comments here in news and views format.

NEWS: Michigan’s top ranked pass defense has been nothing short of outstanding. The Wolverines lead the nation in pick-sixes, Harbaugh noted, and they do it playing man-to-man 95 percent of the time (or more).

HARBAUGH: “It takes a lot of discipline to play cornerback in this system. There’s so much man to man coverage. It also takes great athleticism to be able to play man to man coverage in the secondary. There are really no plays off, plus when they recognize it’s run, they’ve got to get involved in the run.

“It’s easier for a player when they know where they’re going, as opposed to a player that doesn’t know where their opponent is going … compare wide receivers to defensive backs in terms of that position and the athleticism needed.”

VIEWS: That translates to the linebacker position, too, Harbaugh said. They have to play a lot of man-to-man as well as opposed to just dropping into a zone.