The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25, and runs through Saturday, April 27.

Michigan Football and Team 144 broke all kinds of records last season, and they are hoping to put a bow on their historic run by breaking the record for most players selected in the NFL Draft.

Georgia had 15 players selected in 2022, and many experts expect Michigan to break the record. A record 18 Michigan players were invited to the NFL Draft Combine.

JJ McCarthy is the headliner, a potential top 5 selection in the draft, but Michigan has players projected throughout the draft in every round.

Below, each player is listed with their measurables taken throughout the draft process, where they are currently projected to be selected, and which teams could be potential landing spots based on mock drafts, meetings, NFL insider information, and more.