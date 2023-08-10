For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the men up front.

DEPTH CHART

EDGE STATUS PLAYER LT STARTER LADARIUS HENDERSON OR KARSEN BARHART LT BACKUP JEFFREY PERSI OR TRISTAN BOUNDS LG STARTER TREVOR KEEGAN LG BACKUP GIOVANNI EL-HADI C CENTER DRAKE NUGENT OR GREG CRIPPEN C BACKUP RAHEEM ANDERSON RG STARTER ZAK ZINTER RG BACKUP REECE ATTEBERY OR AMIR HERRING RT STARTER KARSEN BARNHART OR TRENTE JONES RT BACKUP MYLES HINTON OR ANDREW GENTRY

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Michigan's offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line, for two consecutive seasons. This year's group, might be the best yet. Starters Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Karsen Barnhart, and Trente Jones all return from last year's roster. Jeffrey Persi and Giovanni El-Hadi had their first career starts last season. Michigan will have nine players with career starts with the additions of Drake Nugent, Myles Hinton, and LaDarius Henderson. Michigan will be comfortable with any of the offensive linemen in the two-deep starting, and there is likely another 4-6 linemen pushing as well. Who eventually becomes the starting five may not be settled until games begin, but there are some obvious leaders and competitions. Keegan and Zinter are sure to hold down their guard spots for the third straight season, but El-Hadi will be considered a starter by this coaching staff, he's that good. Karsen Barnhart started camp as the starting left tackle, but expectations are Henderson will win that job. That means Barnhart is likely to start at right tackle over Trente Jones. Jones was trending in the right direction and progressing well last season before, an injury derailed his 2022 season and allowed Barnhart to take over the job. At center, another transfer, Drake Nugent, is the favorite to win the starting job but Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson have been performing well in spring practices.



X FACTOR