In a few years, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith will be hunting down opposing quarterbacks and running backs in a Michigan uniform, but for now, he’ll settle for one more year of chasing after high school foes.

Caledonia High School football coach Tom Burrill has faced Smith twice in his high school career and says he always has to be wary of where Smith is on each play.