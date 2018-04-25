Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-25 09:59:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene talks O-line and more in this post-spring segment.

Lzj6u3mmky1x78db73ts
Jim Harbaugh calls timeout to listen to another podcast from TheWolverine.com
Lon Horwedel

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt and @Balas_Wolverine.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}