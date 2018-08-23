Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh is ready to dive into another season, but still recruiting for future Michigan squads.

The Fort's own Jim_S has plenty to say about Urban Meyer, Michigan's revamped offense, roster changes and recruiting, on the podcast.

Here's the redoubtable recruiting expert, talking with senior editor John Borton…


{{ article.author_name }}