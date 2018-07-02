Michigan Football Podcast: Jon Jansen With John Borton
Former U-M football All-American Jon Jansen will have his own podcast in conjunction with Michigan. He's on ours today.
Jansen talks at length about his new duties as a communications specialist in the University of Michigan Athletic Department. He also delves into the upcoming 2018 football season.
Here's the podcast…
