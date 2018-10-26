Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Braiden McGregor Very Comfortable With U-M

Brandon Brown
Dbg9mf6appkdcqgatbvc
Offered defender Braiden McGregor has seen Michigan in person as much as any prospect in the state this fall.
Brandon Brown

Port Huron (Mich.) Northern three-star outside linebacker Braiden McGregor has watched Michigan play in person four times this year and is really starting to get a feel for what the Wolverines are all about, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

