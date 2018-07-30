Michigan Football Recruiting: Cade McNamara Talks Coaches, Future Teammates
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30
Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star pro-style quarterback and Michigan commit Cade McNamara has now been in the fold for over four months and he couldn't be happier about it. The 6-1, 202-pounder was in Ann Arbor over the weekend and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent at his future home.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news