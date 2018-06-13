Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch four-star pro-style quarterback Cade McNamara committed to Michigan on March 16 and is not going to be looking around at all. One of the biggest reasons for that is his relationships with head coach Jim Harbaugh and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton. The 6-1, 202-pounder can't wait to get on campus to work under Harbaugh and Hamilton.

"My relationship with Coach Harbaugh and Coach Pep is something great and we’re still continuing it," McNamara said. "They’ll tell me little things here and there, mechanically, and just what I can do to be the best prepared I can. I just talked to both of them [last Tuesday] and they’re interested in what I’m doing and that really means a lot to me. They care about what’s going on in my high school life. I can’t wait to get there and be with them."

The coaches are also telling McNamara who he should bring with him to Ann Arbor. The No. 9 pro-style quarterback and top player in Nevada has some pull and plans to use it. He wouldn't get too specific about who he's recruiting but he made it clear that he's definitely putting in the work.

"The coaches are hitting me up with guys that I should talk to," McNamara said. "They’ve been telling me different names of guys they are interested in. I’m supposed to get another set of guys within the week and then my job is just to talk to them to see how interested they are in Michigan.

"We’ve honestly been keeping it very broad when it comes to the wide receivers. I’ve been talking to the Cali boys and some of them are looking very good. It’s hard to get guys from California to come to Michigan but I don’t see that as a reason to not try and get them. For me, my job is mainly to focus on west coast guys. I’m really working on all of the skill positions and trying to find guys to play with me."

As a kid from Nevada, McNamara has some experience in considering a school far from home and he plans to convey his approach to others in hopes of bringing players with him to Ann Arbor.

"I’ll obviously tell them why I think Michigan is the best place to play in the country," McNamara said. "I believe that there’s a certain level of toughness when it comes to the Big Ten and I like that. During my recruiting process I really didn’t care how close to home it was. The decision is already hard enough that I didn’t want to let that be a factor. I don’t care how long the flight is. A flight is a flight. I just wanted to find everything that made it a perfect fit and I believe Michigan is a great spot on the field and in the classroom — for me and for other recruits as well. I really think making it to The Opening Finals at the end of the month will be a great tool for me to recruit the guys there."

McNamara will have a chance to talk to some of the best players in the country in Dallas in early July for The Opening/Elite 11 finals. McNamara has a mature confidence about him and he might just find some success in selling U-M to potential future teammates.

