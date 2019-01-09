Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Loves Chris Hinton As Person, Player
Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star defensive tackle Christopher Hinton had a great week of practice in San Antonio and followed it up with a strong out in the All-American Bowl last Saturday. Hinton's head coach, Tim Hardy, coached the wide receivers for Hinton's East team but still got a chance to watch his star senior in action throughout the week and during the game.
