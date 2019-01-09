Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: Coach Loves Chris Hinton As Person, Player

Michigan signee Christopher Hinton impressed everyone in San Antonio, including his head coach who already knew what was up.

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star defensive tackle Christopher Hinton had a great week of practice in San Antonio and followed it up with a strong out in the All-American Bowl last Saturday. Hinton's head coach, Tim Hardy, coached the wide receivers for Hinton's East team but still got a chance to watch his star senior in action throughout the week and during the game.

