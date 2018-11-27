Michigan Football Recruiting: Ed Warinner Sees Dawand Jones
Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and that includes new offers from Michigan and Ohio State among others. The 6-8, 350-pounder was visited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner yesterday and he's really starting to bond with the O-line coach and is seriously considering Michigan because of it.
