Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and that includes new offers from Michigan and Ohio State among others. The 6-8, 350-pounder was visited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner yesterday and he's really starting to bond with the O-line coach and is seriously considering Michigan because of it.