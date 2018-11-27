Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 08:14:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Ed Warinner Sees Dawand Jones

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

L0wmur07ott5wwzjkisi
Three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has a lot to think about with a bunch of new offers in hand.
Brandon Brown

Indianapolis Ben Davis three-star offensive tackle Dawand Jones has gotten hot on the recruiting trail as of late and that includes new offers from Michigan and Ohio State among others. The 6-8, 350-pounder was visited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner yesterday and he's really starting to bond with the O-line coach and is seriously considering Michigan because of it.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}