Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray announced with a video on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.

Gray is pledge No. 17 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues U-M's hot streak after it's big recruiting event last weekend.

Gray's commitment also marks the ninth one in the last two weeks alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.