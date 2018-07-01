Eric Gray Goes Blue
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray announced with a video on Twitter that he has committed to Michigan.
100% COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/Nwx0ShcRyq— E.Juice¹ (@ericdgray1) July 2, 2018
Gray is pledge No. 17 in Michigan's 2019 class and continues U-M's hot streak after it's big recruiting event last weekend.
Gray's commitment also marks the ninth one in the last two weeks alone, joining likes of Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez, Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All, Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnet three-star cornerback DJ Turner II, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County three-star athlete George Johnson III and Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian four-star running back Zach Charbonnet in the 2019 class, and Belleville (Mich.) High three-star cornerback Andre Seldon and Columbus (Ohio) Northland three-star receiver Kalil Branham in the 2020 class.
Gray is considered the No. 9 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 21 player in Tennessee despite a ridiculously productive season as a junior. He finished the season with 3,151 total yards and 49 touchdowns overall. He compares favorably to current Michigan running back Chris Evans because of his ability to make people miss in the open field and because he's a solid receiving threat out of the backfield.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook