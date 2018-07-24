Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - Eric Gray
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray committed to Michigan on July 1 give the staff a very complete and productive back. Gray has put up video game numbers, albeit against weak competition, and he still looks like he's getting better. Take a look at his film and you'll understand why Michigan picked back up with him in June and pushed for his commitment.
