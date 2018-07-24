Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-24 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: From The Film Room - Eric Gray

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Qdpry51wamxfnojhaiux
Three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray is a perfect compliment to Michigan's other running back commit, Zach Charbonnet.
Eric Gray

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School three-star all-purpose back Eric Gray committed to Michigan on July 1 give the staff a very complete and productive back. Gray has put up video game numbers, albeit against weak competition, and he still looks like he's getting better. Take a look at his film and you'll understand why Michigan picked back up with him in June and pushed for his commitment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}