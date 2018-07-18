Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales three-star safety Joey Velazquez committed to Michigan on June 22 giving the staff an intriguing athlete to plug into several spots on the field. Velazquez, a one time Ohio State baseball commit, shines on both the diamond and the gridiron and plays a variety of positions on the football field. That skill set allows him to project nicely to VIPER but may also allow him to check out a couple of other positions.