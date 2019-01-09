Before the week of preparation for the All-American Bowl started down in San Antonio, some wondered whether Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick three-star wide receiver and Michigan signee Cornelius Johnson belonged on such a big stage. The 6-3, 195-pounder had a great week of practice and capped it off with two touchdown catches in the game itself. Brunswick head coach Jarrett Shine was in attendance for the last few days of the week and was not surprised by how his star player performed.