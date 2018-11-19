Earlier today, Round Rock (Texas) Cedar Ridge three-star wide receiver and Baylor commit Jaylen Ellis posted a picture to Twitter that he took while in Ann Arbor for his official visit earlier this year.

Any time an active target takes to social media like that, the U-M fanbase immediately thinks something is imminent, but that's not always the case.

"It's funny," Ellis said with a laugh. "It's just a post."

The 6-0, 186-pounder has been committed to Baylor since June of last year and has never backed off of that pledge despite releasing a top group and taking several visits. The No. 46 wide receiver in the country has a top six consisting of Baylor and Michigan, along with Houston, California, Arizona and Tennessee.

Ellis took his official visit to Michigan for the Western Michigan game earlier this fall and not much has changed since then.

“[My commitment] has kind of been open though," he said. "I still have the same love for Baylor that I’ve had since day one, but now I’m just venturing out. Baylor, Michigan, Houston and Arizona are the ones that are really on me."

Ellis plans to make a final decision at the All-American Bowl in January.