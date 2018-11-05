Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 15:53:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Visits U-M, Loves The Defense

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mxhvmqelcjvnivzgvhm8
Four-star safety Makari Paige picked a good game to observe Michigan's defense.
Brandon Brown

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige was in the house for Michigans' beat down of Penn State on Saturday and enjoyed every aspect of the visit. The 6-3, 185-pounder filled his day with food, friends and football and left Ann Arbor in a great mood.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}