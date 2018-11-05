Michigan Football Recruiting: Makari Paige Visits U-M, Loves The Defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star safety Makari Paige was in the house for Michigans' beat down of Penn State on Saturday and enjoyed every aspect of the visit. The 6-3, 185-pounder filled his day with food, friends and football and left Ann Arbor in a great mood.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news