Right now 2021 Dublin (Ohio) Coffman linebacker Devon Williams is in the recovery stage after having surgery on his injured wrist, but that didn’t stop him from visiting Michigan just days later. The 6-2, 205 pound prospect has been to Ann Arbor multiple times before and has taken a liking to the Wolverines defensive style.

“Every time I watch their games I see eleven Michigan players flying to the ball every play,” Williams said. Their defense played lights out, especially their linebacker Devin Bush. He’s a great player.”