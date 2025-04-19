Column: Michigan Football belongs to Bryce Underwood

Nearly 50,000 fans stood in anticipation as Michigan football players began to stream out of the tunnel at Michigan Stadium and onto the damp field to begin warmups for the annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game. There was a tension in the air; everyone was waiting for the same person. A 17-year-old kid from Detroit, Bryce Underwood, emerged from the tunnel, and the crowd slowly began to roar as fans throughout the stadium realized he was there.

Not since Jim Harbaugh took over the program as head coach in 2015 had there been this sort of build-up for a single person. It felt remarkable that it was Underwood, given he would normally be preparing for his high school prom. Instead, he is the newest star of Michigan football. And what became clear Saturday in Ann Arbor: He is already Michigan football’s biggest star. It was a day that saw recent legends return to Michigan. One of the program's most beloved players, Blake Corum, was back in the Big House, signing autographs and interacting with fans and players. The winningest player in program history, Mike Barrett, signed autographs for nearly an hour. Stars from 2024's team, Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Kenneth Grant were on the sidelines. Kris Jenkins engaged with fans when he wasn't on the sideline. There were more. But none garnered the attention Bryce Underwood did.

The sounds of the crowd moved and reacted to his every move during the game, just waiting for a big play. The eruption in the game's final moments, when a trick-play touchdown to Jalen Hoffman ended the game, echoed like a regular-season victory. But when it was over, it had just begun. Crowds of people swarmed Underwood almost immediately following the game — photographers like myself, then current players, then friends and family, then recruits and their families.

Whether it was a security lapse or simply an intentional green light, the field began to fill with fans, mostly kids. They all ran to Bryce, hoping to get a photo with the new Wolverine superstar. I have never seen anything like it in a football stadium. Underwood tried to move through the crowd, taking photos as he went — looking more like a teen heartthrob from a boy band than a freshman quarterback at Michigan. He emerged in front of the southwest corner of Michigan Stadium, and the fans in that area erupted again. Underwood headed in that direction, once again posing for photos, doing his best to satisfy the crowd. At one point, the clichés wrote themselves — Bryce was literally holding a baby.

