football

Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking at a strong 2018 season and beyond, while reloading.

The Fort's own Jim_S provides his usual insightful commentary on Michigan football and recruiting in this podcast segment.

Jim_S discusses the impact of junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, Michigan's recent commitments, and where U-M recruiting might be headed from here with senior editor John Borton.

Here's the podcast…


