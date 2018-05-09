Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The Fort's own Jim_S provides his usual insightful commentary on Michigan football and recruiting in this podcast segment.
Jim_S discusses the impact of junior transfer quarterback Shea Patterson, Michigan's recent commitments, and where U-M recruiting might be headed from here with senior editor John Borton.
Here's the podcast…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook