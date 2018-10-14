Michigan has a quarterback commitment in the 2019 class, from four-star Rivals250 prospect Cade McNamara, but it’s important to continue to add depth at the position. In Michigan’s blowout win over Wisconsin last night, the Wolverines saw three different quarterbacks play, and play well. Transfers, injuries or other scenarios can always contribute to calling the next man up, and U-M is looking at senior Bryant (Ariz.) High dual-threat quarterback Ren Hefley in that regard.

“This was my first time even visiting the state of Michigan,” Hefley said of his time in Ann Arbor this weekend.