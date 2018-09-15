Michigan Football Recruiting: Quick Update On Five-Star Daxton Hill
Michigan didn't bring in a ton of visitors for the SMU game, but it did bring in arguably its biggest — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill. The 6-1, 190-pounder arrived on Friday night and has enjoyed his time spent in Ann Arbor so far.
