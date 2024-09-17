Marlin Klein focused on winning, no matter his role

Marlin Klein was a story of the offseason as one of the strongest performers in spring and fall camps. Klein wasn't sure what his role would be, especially playing behind Colston Loveland. But Saturday against Arkansas State, Loveland left the game with an injury, and Klein was thrust into the TE1 role.

He would finish the game with three receptions for 43 yards and lead the Wolverines in receiving.

Klein was prepared to be the starter because he has always been prepared to be the starter.

"Yeah, I think over the past two years, it's kind of been my thing," Klein said at a media appearance Tuesday. "Just be ready and prepare like I'm the starting tight end here at the University of Michigan. And I think I was ready to be thrown in there."

Filling in for Loveland is no easy task, but Klein says Loveland is one of the biggest reasons he felt comfortable stepping out.

"I was playing before and just being able to play with this guy (Loveland). Obviously, he's the best tight end in college football right now. Just super excited for him to be back out there with us. But yeah, I think I was prepared by our coaches and even by Colston. When he came back out, he was in my ear telling me, "Hey, you got this. Whatever you need, I'm here for you." So, his leadership has been tremendous."

It hasn't been only Loveland for Klein, though. The junior has been around some talented tight ends while in Ann Arbor and has tried to learn as much as possible.

"Just the guys that I've been around here since my freshman year, like Luke Schoomaker, Erick All, Joel Honigford, AJ Barner, Colston Loveland, those are some of the best in the business right now, and just being able to learn from them over the past few years has been tremendous for me."

As of Tuesday, Loveland's status for Saturday is unknown, but for Klein, nothing changes in terms of preparation. Regardless of the role he is given this weekend or any weekend, he wants to do what the coaches ask and help Michigan win football games.

"I think we all just trust the coaching staff so much. And whatever it takes, if I get one more ball for the rest of the season, as long as we win at the end of the day, that's all that matters to me and the team."

So, if it's starting, blocking, or catching balls in the passing game, Klein will be prepared.

"Just super excited to help this team win games at the end of the day, and like I said, whatever I can do to help this team win."







