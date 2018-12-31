Ticker
premium-icon
football

Michigan Football Recruiting: Quinten Johnson Talks U-M And Much More:

Adam Ghabour • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Quinten Johnson can't wait to get to campus and hit the ground running

One of the best athletes that Michigan will sign this class is St. Johns (D.C.) College safety Quinten Johnson. This week he’ll compete an Under Armour All American in Orlando, where Michigan is tied for third with the most representatives in the game in the 2019 class.

Johnson said that he’d have liked to enroll early at Michigan, but his school does not allow that, and his head coach also requested he wait to sign with his teammates in February, thus the reasoning for him not being announced with the other 2019 signees.

“It’s cool, but I was ready to go [enroll] early, I wanted to get in there and play.”


