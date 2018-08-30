Michigan brought in three cornerbacks in the 2018 class all with one thing in common. They’re all at least 6-2 in height. In 2019 U-M will try and bring in 6-2 Rivals100 safety Lewis Cine to add to that secondary. Well, his teammate at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Catholic also fits that mold. 2020 6-1, 166 pound Rivals100 cornerback Dwight McGlothern is high on the Wolverines and looks forward to visiting in the near future.

“I’m visiting soon, I might go to the Nebraska game,” McGlothern said. “Lewis, he’s been telling me a lot of stuff. He was telling me you’ve just got to mature, listen and be real presentable to coaches. He’s just a great leader. He’s really helping me and telling me how Michigan is. That’s why I like Michigan even more now. He’s telling me everything about all the up north schools and helps me with a lot of stuff. He helps me as a person, he’s a real comfortable dude that has a lot of knowledge and he’s very smart. He’s a great person to be around.”

Michigan has signed just four players from Texas in the three years that head coach Jim Harbaugh has been in the reigns but look to build on that number in the future. There looks to be a real shot with McGlothern, who is by no means blowing smoke.

“I know academics wise they’re like top five,” he said. “The tradition is amazing. Football, almost every sport is amazing. If you check their history there’s a lot of cool people that came through there. Probably like Hall of famers like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Denard Robinson. There’s a lot of people.”

McGlothern hopes to reach the level of those Michigan legends some day, and has a great head on his shoulders.

“I love exciting everyone, and I’m a great leader,” he said. “I love making my teammates better and letting them shine. I help the people that may not know as much as me and encourage everyone. I’m trying to be a better leader on and off the field, especially in the classroom. I love hanging out with little kids too, or hanging out with anyone. I’m not one of those people that just hangs out with the cool kids, I hang out with everyone, even if you’re not as known as everyone else. Especially little kids, I just want to help everyone because they all want to be in my shoes one day. I’ve got to help the younger people so when they get to my spot they know how it is.”

There’s an impressive maturity with McGlothern for such a young age and it’s paying dividends on the field in his first year at Trinity Christian.

“The season, it’s going pretty good,” Mcglothern said. “It’s a big change from my other school. At my other school it’s a lot of encouragement and stuff, but here you just have to be a better leader.

“I’m a playmaker. I can excite everyone with one play, either on offense or defense, whatever you need. I’m a hard worker, I work for everything and I grind. I’m a lockdown cornerback and if I ever play receiver I’m a beast at that too. Not to be cocky or anything but that’s just me, I’m a versatile playmaker.”

By his side to aid in big games is the aforementioned Rivals100 safety Lewis Cine. In part from the tips on recruiting, and life in general, Cine and McGlothern have built quite the relationship that could carry on for a while.

“Me and him always talk about this, McGlothern said. “We’re a package deal and I’m behind whatever college he wants to go to. We both have the same interests in colleges. I’ve been asking him what schools he likes, and almost all the schools he likes are in my top schools.”

So what are those top schools?

“Penn State, Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas, and a couple more. Probably Ohio State. I don’t know.”

McGlothern went a bit deeper on Ohio State, given their current state regarding the widely publicized situation with Urban Meyer and former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

“I love Ohio State but they just have to get it back on track,” he said. “They’re too big of a school for this to be happening. It shouldn’t be happening.”

On Michigan’s side of things, Mcglothern is very familiar with their style and approach to football.

“I love coach Don Brown. I love his defensive scheme, it’s all man and I’m that type of cornerback to lockdown my side and just make plays, kind of like Jabrill Peppers I play all around. I can see myself there.”

Of course any player with big ambitions wants to make it to the NFL one day and McGlothern sees an opportunity in Ann Arbor.

“Coach Harbaugh, aw man the NFL. You can’t beat that. He’s been to the super bowl. He knows what I have to do in order to get to the league. You see all the celebrities and famous people, they always go to Michigan. No other school is on that level.

“Jordan brand is clean. Michigan is just clean. How they switched from that Adidas to Jordan, it’s a whole different story now.”

Can Michigan really get such a high profile prospect from Texas? McGlothern holds offers Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and more.

“Honestly I don’t get homesick,” he said. “I’m not that type of person. Some people are like ‘ugh Michigan is too cold’ but if you get drafted to any team, like New York, you’re going to have to get used to it either way, so why not get used to it now, if I decide to go there. Michigan has the number one defensive back class this year based on what they’re posting and I just like their scheme. They’re all man, it’s tough. You’ve got to beat your own opponent every single play. Don Brown, he’s amazing and I can’t wait to see them this year.”

As a highly sought after recruit McGlothern has decided the best approach to watching college football is to look at team defensive back units, at least more so than individual players.

“The closer I’m getting to being in college I really don’t just look at them and be like ‘I want to be like him’. Greedy Williams is good though, I just like units. Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, also Texas since they have like thirty defensive backs. And probably Auburn and Georgia, you know how they recruit.”

As for the NFL, well, as they say “game recognize game.”

“My favorite player right now is Patrick Peterson,” McGlothern said. “He’s just always been that person, he doesn’t even really talk that much and he’s always been on top. Him, the Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] he’s a beast. Jabrill Peppers is just like him, but he’s an up north version. He can play anywhere.”