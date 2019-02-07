Here at TheWolverine.com we've decided to rip off a feature from the Rivals.com national site. We're going to start running a weekly feature called "Take Two" where we look at a recruiting issue or question pertaining to Michigan and get two different takes on it. Sometimes they'll be different and sometimes they'll be quite similar. TheWolverine.com recruiting editor Brandon Brown lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national analysts and/or colleagues at TheWolverine.com.

Earlier this week news broke that senior running back Chris Evans was no longer on the football team as he works through an academic issue. The experience backs figured to be the starter to open fall camp but that now seems like a very, very long shot. There are a lot of carries to go around and only a couple of guys on the roster to take them. Sophomore running back Christian Turner only carried the ball 20 times last year meaning that early enrolled freshman running back Zach Charbonnet will have a chance to make a big, early impact.

Can Charbonnet be ready to assume a starter's role at running back? He's got the size and speed but does he have the entire make up necessary to be a successful back as a rookie?