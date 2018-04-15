The 5-10, 165-pounder is the No. 20 safety in the country and the No. 41 player in the state of Florida. Couch committed to Tennessee last June but after things fell apart under Butch Jones in Knoxville, he started looking around at other programs with Michigan being one of them. Couch reported around 15 offers but basically cut things down to Michigan and Miami before ultimately choosing the Wolverines after an official visit in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Michigan now has eight commitments in the 2019 class and the No. 5 class in the country according to Rivals.com.