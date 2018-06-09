Michigan Football Recruiting: Te'Cory Couch Decommits From U-M
Officially de-committing from the university of Michigan— T©️(MD)⚠️ (@TecoryC_16) June 9, 2018
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna four-star cornerback Te'Cory Couch took to Twitter this morning to announce his decommitment from Michigan.
Couch flipped his pledge from Tennessee to U-M on April 15, meaning his intentions to play for the Wolverines lasted less than two months.
Despite not being rated in the Rivals250, the loss of Couch is still a big one, as he was one of five four-stars Michigan had committed in its 2019 class.
Stay tuned for more on this story in the days to come.
